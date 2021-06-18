Moscow shuts down Euro 2020 fan zones and toughens restrictive measures due to COVID

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has prolonged the COVID-19 restrictive measures active since last week, and introduced a number of new ones, he announced on his blog on Friday.

The non-working days in Moscow end on Monday June 21. The Russian capital will also hold an experiment, establishing «COVID-free» restaurants that can be visited only by vaccinated persons, TASS reports.

Moscow prolonged the ban on nighttime working hours of restaurants, cafes and clubs: they must be closed from 23:00 to 06:00. This measure does not apply to delivery, takeaway, sales and personal services.

Food courts, children’s playrooms and playgrounds, zoos, sports grounds will remain shut.

«COVID-free» restaurants and revaccination

The new measures include a ban on gatherings over 1,000 people, which applies to concerts, entertainment and sporting events. Areas without assigned seating will be shut down, which includes dance floors and Euro 2020 fan zones.

From June 19 to June 29, Moscow will set up experimental «COVID-free» restaurants. These establishments will be allowed to work during night hours, but they can only serve people that have completed the vaccination process, who are able to confirm this via a special QR code. The control system will be set up within a week, the mayor explained. Children can visit «COVID-free» areas with their vaccinated parents or legal guardians.

Moscow has also stepped up its vaccination efforts. The Moscow government stresses that revaccination of those, who were previously vaccinated, is vital, and the officials will work on approving a corresponding decision.

«Revaccination will be carried out with the first component of the vaccine (used during first vaccination - TASS),» the mayor wrote.

Vaccination of migrants working in Moscow will start by early July, the city government expects. They will be inoculated with the Sputnik Light vaccine, a one-component version of Sputnik V.



