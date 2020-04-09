Go to the main site
    Moscow retirement home fire kills 4

    9 April 2020, 09:38

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Two people who were injured in the fire at a retirement home in Moscow have died in hospital, a medical source told TASS on Thursday.

    «Two people have died in a hospital. Therefore, the number of fatalities climbed to four,» the source said.

    The fire broke out at the retirement home in Moscow around 9:30pm Moscow time on April 8. According to deputy mayor Pyotr Biryukov, the fire broke out at the ground floor and spread to the area of 300 square meters. Ten people were injured, including one firefighters. Fifty people were evacuated from the building.

    Raushan Alzhanova

