Moscow hosts Kazakhstan Independence Day celebrations

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 December 2019, 15:49
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Kazakh Embassy in Russia held a solemn reception on the occasion of the Independence Day of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Unveiling the event, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Russia Imangali Tasmagambetov said that since gaining its independence Kazakhstan has been acknowledged by the world community as the country pursuing consistent domestic and foreign policy, aimed at ensuring tolerance, interfaith and intercultural consent of all ethnic groups.

Kazakhstan gained a foothold as a full-fledged member of the international community which follows the true peaceful and constructive policy of friendship, good neighborliness and mutual beneficial cooperation.

Addressing those present Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Alexander Pankin noted that Kazakhstan’s global stature let contribute to the settlement of global and regional problems. He also stressed that Kazakhstan is the strategic partner and ally of Russia.

Those present enjoyed the Kazakh national music, an exhibition of paintings and sculptures of Kazakh artists.

Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Russia  
