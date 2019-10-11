Moscow holds Conference devoted to 150th anniversary of Alexander Zataevich

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The VIII international scientific conference is being held in Moscow on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the outstanding musicologist-ethnographer, People's Artist of Kazakhstan Alexander Zataevich, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event, organized by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan in conjunction with the P. Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory and the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory, is attended by faculty members of Kazakhstani and Russian universities, representatives of public and international organizations, foundations and creative teams of the two countries.

Alexander Sokolov, Rector of the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory, opening the conference said that the conservatory has the closest and strongest ties with Kazakhstan. Students from Kazakhstan constantly perform on the stages of the Moscow Conservatory. The rector of the conservatory expressed hope that the results of today's discussion will become the basis for new joint research in the field of culture and art of the two countries.

In turn, Ayman Musakhozhdaeva, the rector of the Kazakh National University of Arts, recalled that the ethnographer A. Zataevich did a great job of systematizing the songs, kuis (Kui – the Kazakh instrumental music composition) and tunes of the Kazakh people. His works are one of the main components of Kazakhstan cultural heritage.

At the same time, the rector noted a high level of inter-university cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia.

During the discussion, the conference participants will consider the practice and basic issues of interaction between the two states in the field of preservation of cultural heritage, review the research of A. Zataevich in Kazakhstan’s ethnomusicology and also outline the ways of joint work in the development of musical art.

It should be noted that on October 12 Kazakhstani performers will give an ethnographic concert on the stage of the Great Hall of the Gnesins Russian Academy of Music in honor of A. Zataevich.