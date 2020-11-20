Moscow documents record-high 6,902 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Moscow has documented 6,902 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed on Friday. This is the highest daily case count in the Russian capital since the start of the pandemic, TASS reports.

The previous record was set on November 9, when 6,897 cases were documented. In total, 539,970 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Moscow.

In the past 24 hours, 5,836 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Moscow, and 77 have died.

Since the start of the epidemic, 394,252 people have recovered from the disease in the Russian capital, 8,159 have died. Currently, 137,559 people are undergoing treatment in Moscow.