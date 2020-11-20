Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Moscow documents record-high 6,902 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
20 November 2020, 21:40
Moscow documents record-high 6,902 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Moscow has documented 6,902 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed on Friday. This is the highest daily case count in the Russian capital since the start of the pandemic, TASS reports.

The previous record was set on November 9, when 6,897 cases were documented. In total, 539,970 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Moscow.

In the past 24 hours, 5,836 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Moscow, and 77 have died.

Since the start of the epidemic, 394,252 people have recovered from the disease in the Russian capital, 8,159 have died. Currently, 137,559 people are undergoing treatment in Moscow.


Coronavirus   Russia    World News   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region