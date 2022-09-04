Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Moscow approves agreement with Tajikistan on recognition of Covid vaccination certificates
4 September 2022 14:46

Moscow approves agreement with Tajikistan on recognition of Covid vaccination certificates

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has commissioned to ink an agreement with Tajikistan on mutual recognition of coronavirus vaccination certificates, according to the decree published on the official portal of legal information on Saturday, TASS reports.

«The proposal of the Russian Health Ministry, which was coordinated with the Russian Foreign Ministry and other concerned federal executive authorities and was previously negotiated with Tajikistan, to conclude an agreement on mutual recognition of vaccination certificates against the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the Republic of Tajikistan shall be accepted,» the document says.

In late August, Mishustin also commissioned to reach an agreement with Belarus on mutual recognition of coronavirus vaccination certificates.


