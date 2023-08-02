Go to the main site
    Mortgages plummeted 17.2% in 4th quarter 2022 in Italy

    2 August 2023, 22:20

    ROME. KAZINFORM - The number of mortgage-secured loans registered in Italy in the fourth quarter of 2022 amounted to 96,248, a drop of 10.2% on the previous three months and of 17.2% on the equivalent period in 2021, Istat said on Wednesday, ANSA reports.

    The national statistics agency said 420,126 mortgages were registered last year, a fall of 5.6% on 2021.

    It said real-estate sales, on the other hand, added up to 1,008,837 in 2022, a rise of 2.7% on the previous year.

    In the fourth quarter, however, there were 270,753 property sales, a fall of 1.4% on the previous quarter and of 3.5% in year-on-year terms.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

