Mortgages plummeted 17.2% in 4th quarter 2022 in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - The number of mortgage-secured loans registered in Italy in the fourth quarter of 2022 amounted to 96,248, a drop of 10.2% on the previous three months and of 17.2% on the equivalent period in 2021, Istat said on Wednesday, ANSA reports.

The national statistics agency said 420,126 mortgages were registered last year, a fall of 5.6% on 2021.

It said real-estate sales, on the other hand, added up to 1,008,837 in 2022, a rise of 2.7% on the previous year.

In the fourth quarter, however, there were 270,753 property sales, a fall of 1.4% on the previous quarter and of 3.5% in year-on-year terms.