Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    More than two tons of natural uranium missing in Libya, nuclear watchdog says

    16 March 2023, 11:44

    WASHINGTON, D.C. KAZINFORM Efforts are underway to find more than two tons of natural uranium reported missing from supplies held in Libya, the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed Wednesday, CNN reported.

    A spokesman from the nuclear watchdog told CNN in an email that «approximately 2.5 tons of natural uranium» contained in 10 drums were found to be missing during an inspection on March 14.

    «Agency safeguards inspectors found that 10 drums containing approximately 2.5 tons of natural uranium in the form of uranium ore concentrate were not present as previously declared at a location in the State of Libya,» the IAEA said in its statement.

    IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi has informed the agency’s member states and officials are working to find out what happened to the uranium and where it is now, the statement added.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10