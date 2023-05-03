Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.28 eur/kzt 490.97

    rub/kzt 5.8 cny/kzt 64.45
Weather:
Astana+25+27℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Fellow nationals

    More than six thousand ethnic Kazakhs return to historical motherland

    3 May 2023, 12:28

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 6,144 ethnic Kazakhs have returned to their historical motherland as of May 1, 2023, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection.

    Since 1991, the total number of ethnic Kazakhs, who returned to Kazakhstan reached 1,112,600.

    More than half of them are from Uzbekistan – 53.9%. 19.1% came from China, 12.1% - from Russia, 5.6% - from Turkmenistan, 5.7% - from Mongolia and 1% - from other countries.

    The majority of the repatriates has settled in Almaty region – 27.2%, Mangistau region - 13.8%, Turkistan region – 6.4% and Zhambyl region – 5.1%, as well as in the cities of Astana - 11%, Almaty – 8.8% and Shymkent – 7.1%.

    As of May 1, 68.8% of the repatriates are of employable age. 22.9% of them are under 16, and 8.3% are pensioners.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Dead seals and fish found along Caspian Sea coast
    2 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to China
    3 President Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia
    4 Kyrgyzstan honours memory of legendary Kazakh pilot Talgat Bigeldinov
    5 Japan lowers COVID threat level to same as flu in major policy shift