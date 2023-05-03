Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
More than six thousand ethnic Kazakhs return to historical motherland

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
3 May 2023, 12:28
ASTANA. KAZINFORM 6,144 ethnic Kazakhs have returned to their historical motherland as of May 1, 2023, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection.

Since 1991, the total number of ethnic Kazakhs, who returned to Kazakhstan reached 1,112,600.

More than half of them are from Uzbekistan – 53.9%. 19.1% came from China, 12.1% - from Russia, 5.6% - from Turkmenistan, 5.7% - from Mongolia and 1% - from other countries.

The majority of the repatriates has settled in Almaty region – 27.2%, Mangistau region - 13.8%, Turkistan region – 6.4% and Zhambyl region – 5.1%, as well as in the cities of Astana - 11%, Almaty – 8.8% and Shymkent – 7.1%.

As of May 1, 68.8% of the repatriates are of employable age. 22.9% of them are under 16, and 8.3% are pensioners.


