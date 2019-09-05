Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

More than half of inward investments into Kazakhstan channeled from EU

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 September 2019, 12:51
More than half of inward investments into Kazakhstan channeled from EU

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «More than half of inward investments into Kazakhstan were channeled from the EU nations,» Vice Premier of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek told the press conference.

As Kassymbek said, more than 120 countries of the world channeled some USD 330 bln of foreign direct investments into Kazakhstan since the country had gained its independence. Out of which 50% was invested by the European Union states, particularly, Switzerland invested USD 25.8 bln, France USD 16.1 bln. The U.S. ranks second in this list infusing 48.4 bln into Kazakhstan that is 15% of the total direct foreign investments. Investments from Great Britain and China account for some 5%.

As of August 1, 2019, the number of foreign companies, their branches, and joint ventures working in Kazakhstan hit 20,000. Kazakhstani companies are also present abroad.

Since 2010, Kazakhstan’s authorized agencies has considered about 650 foreign investment projects. Only the part of them was realized.

The EU member states suggest 185 projects, Russia proposes to implement 111 joint projects, Turkey submits 111, and China offers 55 projects.


Investment projects    Economy   Green economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital