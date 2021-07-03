Go to the main site
    More than 90,000 get COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region

    3 July 2021, 16:13

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM More than 90,000 people got COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region. 50,000 are fully vaccinated, Kazinform reports.

    3,177 people were administered the 1st component of Sputnik V, QazVac, Hayat Vax vaccines in the past 24 hours. 185 of them are health workers, 262 teachers, 53 students.

    Since February 1 some 90,730 received the 1st dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, 50,343 the 2nd.

    Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

