Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

More than 90,000 get COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region

Автор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
3 July 2021, 16:13
More than 90,000 get COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM More than 90,000 people got COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region. 50,000 are fully vaccinated, Kazinform reports.

3,177 people were administered the 1st component of Sputnik V, QazVac, Hayat Vax vaccines in the past 24 hours. 185 of them are health workers, 262 teachers, 53 students.

Since February 1 some 90,730 received the 1st dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, 50,343 the 2nd.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   Regions   COVID-19   QazCovid-in   Healthcare   Sputnik V   HayatVax  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden