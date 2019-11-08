Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Youth policy

More than 800 young startuppers present their projects in Almaty

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
8 November 2019, 11:43
More than 800 young startuppers present their projects in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM More than 800 young startuppers are participating in the Innovative Ideas Festival and Exhibition in Almaty.

Students, school students and young entrepreneurs aged from 13 to 32 represent Kazakhstan and neighbor countries at the event.

«All the participants underwent special trainings in business camps and obtained all required knowledge and experience. As many as 40 projects are showcased at the exhibition today. The winners will be selected in 15 nominations,» Aldiyar Seitakhmet, one of the organizers, says.

«Today’s event will give more new ideas and I wish good luck to all of you! I would like your projects to be useful for people. And I would like our businessmen, authorities and community to back your ideas,» Deputy of the Majilis Darkhan Mynbay said at the opening of the Festival.

The event is organized by Enactus Kazakhstan under the auspices of the Ministry of Information and Social Development.

The results of the Festival will be announced today.

photo

photo

Almaty   Youth of Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation