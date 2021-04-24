Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    More than 8,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty

    24 April 2021, 12:40

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Above 3,700 patients are being treated from coronavirus at the Almaty infectious diseases hospitals, Kazinform reports.

    694 cases (local) were recorded in the city on April 23. 616 of them had clinical symptoms of the disease. 439 patients were discharged from hospitals, 419 were admitted. 3,767 people (99 kids) are staying at hospitals. 242 are at the intensive care units, 25 are on life support. 5,930 patients are receiving treatment at home, including 635 asymptomatic, the city healthcare department reports.

    8,165 people got COVID-19 vaccine in the last day. 170,118 were vaccinated between February 1 and April 23. As of today there are 205 vaccination rooms.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Huawei Vice President on unique value of Huawei Cloud for Central Asian market
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region