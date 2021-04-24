Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
More than 8,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 April 2021, 12:40
ALMATY. KAZINFORM Above 3,700 patients are being treated from coronavirus at the Almaty infectious diseases hospitals, Kazinform reports.

694 cases (local) were recorded in the city on April 23. 616 of them had clinical symptoms of the disease. 439 patients were discharged from hospitals, 419 were admitted. 3,767 people (99 kids) are staying at hospitals. 242 are at the intensive care units, 25 are on life support. 5,930 patients are receiving treatment at home, including 635 asymptomatic, the city healthcare department reports.

8,165 people got COVID-19 vaccine in the last day. 170,118 were vaccinated between February 1 and April 23. As of today there are 205 vaccination rooms.


