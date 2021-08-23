More than 700,000 vaccinated against coronavirus in Turkestan rgn

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM 724,406 people were given the 1st shot of the vaccine against COVID-19 in Turkestan region, while 543,377 received both shots, the Governor’s press service reports.

2,296 more get the vaccine in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign 736,460 doses were administered so far.

As of today, the region remains in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’. 56 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

3,600 are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals as of now. 12,328 cases were conformed since the pandemic outbreak. 653 of them were asymptomatic. 10,667 patients recovered.

960,017 PCR tests were conducted at large, 1,480 in the last 24 hours.



