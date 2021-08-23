Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    More than 700,000 vaccinated against coronavirus in Turkestan rgn

    23 August 2021, 16:38

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM 724,406 people were given the 1st shot of the vaccine against COVID-19 in Turkestan region, while 543,377 received both shots, the Governor’s press service reports.

    2,296 more get the vaccine in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign 736,460 doses were administered so far.

    As of today, the region remains in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’. 56 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

    3,600 are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals as of now. 12,328 cases were conformed since the pandemic outbreak. 653 of them were asymptomatic. 10,667 patients recovered.

    960,017 PCR tests were conducted at large, 1,480 in the last 24 hours.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Regions Turkestan region COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II