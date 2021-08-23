Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

More than 700,000 vaccinated against coronavirus in Turkestan rgn

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
23 August 2021, 16:38
More than 700,000 vaccinated against coronavirus in Turkestan rgn

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM 724,406 people were given the 1st shot of the vaccine against COVID-19 in Turkestan region, while 543,377 received both shots, the Governor’s press service reports.

2,296 more get the vaccine in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign 736,460 doses were administered so far.

As of today, the region remains in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’. 56 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

3,600 are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals as of now. 12,328 cases were conformed since the pandemic outbreak. 653 of them were asymptomatic. 10,667 patients recovered.

960,017 PCR tests were conducted at large, 1,480 in the last 24 hours.


Coronavirus   Regions   Turkestan region   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022