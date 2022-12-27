More than 70% of S. Koreans use streaming services: survey

27 December 2022, 22:13

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - More than 70 percent of South Koreans use online streaming services this year amid the protracted pandemic, a government survey showed Tuesday, Yonhap reports.

According to the annual poll conducted by the Korea Communications Commission (KCC), 72 percent of 6,708 respondents said they are using at least one over-the-top media service in 2022, up slightly from 69.5 percent last year.

Among them, 95.7 percent said they use the service once or more per week, while 60.7 percent said they watch content five days a week on the platform. They stay at the service for an average 1 1/2 hours.

The KCC report showed that YouTube was the favorite media platform chosen by 66.1 percent, followed by Netflix with 31.5 percent and local streamers Tving and Wavve with 7.8 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively.

More than two-thirds of the users watch variety shows on streaming platforms, while some 50 percent said they turn on streaming media to watch drama series.

Nearly 90 percent of those users use smartphones to stream YouTube or Netflix, while only 16.2 percent use TVs.

Photo: en.yna.co.kr