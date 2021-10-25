Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

More than 70% of E Kazakhstan population fully immunized against COVID-19

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 October 2021, 11:33
More than 70% of E Kazakhstan population fully immunized against COVID-19

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – Over 70% of residents of East Kazakhstan region have been fully immunized against the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional authorities, as of October 25 83.2% of the population in the region has been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines. The second component has been administered to 72.3%.

The highest percentage - 95.3% - has been immunized in Urdzhar district, 94.4% and 92.7% has been inoculated in Beskaragai and Zaisansk districts, respectively.

Unfortunately, the capital of the region – the city of Ust-Kamenogorsk – has one of the lowest rates of vaccination in the region – 62.6%.

It bears to remind that East Kazakhstan region has reported 102 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.


East Kazakhstan region    Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
Popular
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3