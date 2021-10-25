More than 70% of E Kazakhstan population fully immunized against COVID-19

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – Over 70% of residents of East Kazakhstan region have been fully immunized against the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional authorities, as of October 25 83.2% of the population in the region has been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines. The second component has been administered to 72.3%.

The highest percentage - 95.3% - has been immunized in Urdzhar district, 94.4% and 92.7% has been inoculated in Beskaragai and Zaisansk districts, respectively.

Unfortunately, the capital of the region – the city of Ust-Kamenogorsk – has one of the lowest rates of vaccination in the region – 62.6%.

It bears to remind that East Kazakhstan region has reported 102 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.