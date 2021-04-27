Go to the main site
    More than 600 get home-produced QazVac vaccine in Almaty

    27 April 2021, 12:00

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM More than 600 people have got the home-produced QazVac vaccine against coronavirus vaccine in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

    7,620 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty in the past 24 hours. 611 of them got the homegrown vaccine, the city healthcare department reports.

    188,148 people were vaccinated between February 1 and April 26 so far. As of today there are 209 vaccination rooms in Almaty. 303 vaccination brigades, 1,201 health workers and 50 mobile brigades work in the city.

    57,895 doses of Sputnik V vaccine were delivered to the city on April 27.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

