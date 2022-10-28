Go to the main site
      North Kazakhstan region

    More than 60 villages abolished in N Kazakhstan

    28 October 2022, 12:45

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 63 underpopulated villages were abolished in the North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the local public council, there are over 600 villages in the region. 86% of the population live in more than 50% of them. The number of population in 123 villages does not exceed 50 people.

    As the regional economy department informed, 63 settlements were abolished in the region from 2013 to 2019.

    As the public council members noted, people leave rural settlements for lack of roads, water supply systems, unemployment, closure of schools and shortage of hospitals.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    North Kazakhstan region Kazakhstan
