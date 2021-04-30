More than 6,000 get COVID-19 vaccine in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 3,794 patients are being treated for coronavirus at the infectious diseases hospitals in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

As of April 29, 675 new coronavirus cases (including 2 imported cases) were recorded there. 333 patients were discharged from hospitals, while 400 more were admitted. As a result there are 3,794 patients (108 children as well) staying at the COVID-19 hospitals, 239 are at the intensive care unit, 38 are on life support. 5,477 people are receiving outpatient treatment, 616 of them are symptomatic, the city healthcare department reports.

6,623 were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last day, 198 of them got the QazVac vaccine. 209,197 people in Almaty were administered the vaccine against coronavirus infection between February 1 and April 19. As of now there are 211 vaccination rooms, 40 mobile brigades in the city.



