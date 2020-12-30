Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
More than 444,000 new COVID-19 cases registered worldwide — WHO

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
30 December 2020, 09:10
GENEVA. KAZINFORM More than 444,000 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection have been recorded globally in the past day, pushing the total case count to 80.15 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday.

According to the WHO updates, coronavirus-related deaths increased by over 9,000 to exceed 1.77 million, TASS reports.

As of 20:41 Moscow time on December 29, the organization was notified about 80,155,187 cases of the disease and 1,771,128 deaths all over the world. The number of confirmed cases grew by 444,437 in the past 24 hours, and the number of fatalities increased by 9,035.

The WHO statistics are based only on officially confirmed data provided by countries.

South and North America account for more than 45% of new COVID-19 cases reported to the WHO in the past 24 hours (202,251). Europe goes second (176,862 cases) followed by South East Asia (25,389).

The hardest-hit countries are the United States (18,972,813), followed by India (10,224,303), Brazil (3,105,037), Russia (3,105,037), France (2,519,105), the UK (2,329,734), Italy (2,056,277), Spain (1,879,413), Germany (1,664,726), Colombia (1,594,497), Argentina (1,583,927) and Mexico (1,383,434).


Coronavirus   World News   WHO  
