More than 3,000 vaccinated in Almaty last day

ALMATY. KAZINFORM As of May 19, Almaty region recorded 534 new coronavirus cases (local), including 60 asymptomatic, Kazinform reports.

304 patients were discharged from hospitals, 214 were admitted. 2,739 (including 91 children) are staying at hospitals. 192 of them are at the ICU, 25 are on life support, the regional healthcare department reports.

As of today some 3,042 people are being treated at home and monitored by mobile brigades.

2,927 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Almaty. Between February 1 and May 19, 280,071 people were administered the vaccine. 3,000 got homegrown QazVac vaccine, 5,597 China’s Sinopharm.

As of today there are 214 vaccination points in the region.

Recall that the vaccintion campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination capaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.

