    More than 224,000 Kazakhstanis participate in Yenbek state program

    22 June 2020, 08:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of June 1, 224,700 people participated in the 2017-2021 mass employment and entrepreneurship program Yenbek.

    184,000 obtained employment, 99,000 of them obtained permanent workplaces, the Labor and Social Protection Ministry’s press service reports.

    85,400 found subsidized jobs, 2,445 people or 691 families moved from the southern regions to raise labour resources mobility, it said in a statement.

    52,500 continue studies at vocational educational and training facilities. As of June 1, more than 1,500 people attend short-term courses. 16,800 people are expected to attend them by the year-end at large.

    Since the beginning of the state program 2,179 micro loans were granted, 1,963 fall on rural enterprises who have created 2,206 workplaces. 24,000 state grants will be provided for new business ideas. 5,300 state grants were already accommodated.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

