More than 22,000 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 22,098 people (20,818 coronavirus positive and 1,270 coronavirus negative) are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of June 24, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread in Kazakhstan reads.

6,588 patients are staying in the hospitals, 15,510 receiving outpatient treatment. 408 of the patients are in critical condition, 95 in extremely critical condition, while 72 are on life support.

As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,496 more coronavirus cases.