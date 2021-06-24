Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

More than 22,000 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
24 June 2021, 10:50
More than 22,000 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 22,098 people (20,818 coronavirus positive and 1,270 coronavirus negative) are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of June 24, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread in Kazakhstan reads.

6,588 patients are staying in the hospitals, 15,510 receiving outpatient treatment. 408 of the patients are in critical condition, 95 in extremely critical condition, while 72 are on life support.

As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,496 more coronavirus cases.


Coronavirus   Regions   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022