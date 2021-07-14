More than 15,000 get COVID-19 vaccine in Almaty in single day

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Almaty healthcare department reports on coronavirus situation and vaccination rates in the city, Kazinform reports.

As of July 13, 640 more coronavirus cases (local) were recorded there. Out of which 574 are symptomatic cases. 1,947 coronavirus patients are staying in the hospitals, 133 in the intensive care units, 28 are on life support. 3,527 people are treated at home and monitored by telemedicine centre.

Between February 1 and July 13 some 615,661 were administered the 1st component of the vaccine against COVID-19, 15,257 over the past 24 hours. 91,263 of them are people aged and older 60.

There are 212 vaccination rooms, 308 vaccination brigades in the city.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.



