More than 118,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakh capital

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 May 2021, 20:31
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «More than 1,200 patients are being treated for coronavirus infection at the Nur-Sultan infectious diseases hospitals as of now. 61% of beds are occupied,» head of the city healthcare department Timur Nuratov said.

There are 16 hospitals to treat COVID-19 in the city with 2,264 beds available. As of May 5, 1,356 people are being treated there. 103 patients are at the intensive care units, 25 are on life support. 4,500 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, 258 of them are laboratory-confirmed initial cases, 76 are recurrent cases. More than 1,300 tests were carried since the outbreak.

He also added that more than 118,000 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Kazakh capital as of now. There are vaccination rooms at the large shopping malls working from 08:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. Above 10,000 people got the vaccine there.


