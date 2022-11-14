More than 100 contestants apply for Umai Award

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Umai National Award, established by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, aroused great interest among the art community. Over a few months, the organizing committee at Astana Opera received more than a hundred applications from all over Kazakhstan, but cultural figures from the regions turned out to be the most active, the press service of Astana Opera informed.

According to the staff of the organizing committee at Astana Opera, which became the venue for this competition, applications are evenly received in all nominations. Although the panel of experts will be giving its competent assessment, the organizing committee is already impressed by the submitted works.

«It is gratifying that all the participants of the competition: creative teams, educational institutions approached the submission of documents responsibly. They provide well-compiled information about their work, which we are certainly delighted with. We received applications from almost all regions of our republic. Then we process them and send them to the members of the panel of experts, who will have to choose the best of the best,» the staff of the organizing committee concluded.

Applications will be accepted until December 9. The award ceremony itself will take place on December 23, 2022, at Astana Opera’s Grand Hall.

The Umai Award is a benchmark of sorts for young cultural and art figures, a point of aspiration. The name of the award is very symbolic, as it brings us back to our origins, brings to mind respect for our land, nature, and deep philosophical themes.

As a reminder, the National Award’s total prize fund equals 54 million Tenge. It is awarded in 4 categories: Theatrical Art, Musical and Performing Arts, Choreographic Art, Fine and Decorative and Applied Arts, each of which has its own awards.



