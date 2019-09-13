Go to the main site
    More than 100 companies enjoy tax preferences at Astana Hub

    13 September 2019, 10:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 117 companies became the participants of the Astana Hub International Technological Park of IT Startups and receive tax preferences, Kazinform reports.

    In accordance with the tax legislation, all the participants of the technological park enjoy tax preferences, namely: corporate income tax – 0%, individual income tax – 0%, value-added tax on core products – 0% and social tax for non-resident employees – 0% (coming into effect in 2020). The goal of the preferences is to assist the technological companies to reinvest in implementation of their projects, the press service of Astana Hub informed.

    Besides, the status of the participant enables the companies to attract foreign employees without quota assignment and apply for a working visa for them for a 5-year period instead of standard 3 years.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Nur-Sultan
