Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

More than 100 companies enjoy tax preferences at Astana Hub

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
13 September 2019, 10:39
More than 100 companies enjoy tax preferences at Astana Hub

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 117 companies became the participants of the Astana Hub International Technological Park of IT Startups and receive tax preferences, Kazinform reports.

In accordance with the tax legislation, all the participants of the technological park enjoy tax preferences, namely: corporate income tax – 0%, individual income tax – 0%, value-added tax on core products – 0% and social tax for non-resident employees – 0% (coming into effect in 2020). The goal of the preferences is to assist the technological companies to reinvest in implementation of their projects, the press service of Astana Hub informed.

Besides, the status of the participant enables the companies to attract foreign employees without quota assignment and apply for a working visa for them for a 5-year period instead of standard 3 years.


Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region