More than 1 million pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia for Hajj

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
18 June 2023, 13:13
More than 1 million pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia for Hajj

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM Saudi Arabia said on Saturday it has received more than one million pilgrims so far for this year’s Hajj pilgrimage.

«Around 1,150,000 pilgrims have already arrived in Saudi Arabia for Hajj,» Mohammed al-Bijawi, undersecretary of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, told the state-run Al-Ekhbariya TV channel.

«The influx of pilgrims continues to increase amid continuous preparations,» he added, Anadolu Agency reports.

The oil-rich kingdom expects to receive more than two million Muslim pilgrims for Hajj this year.

Saudi Arabia held downsized Hajj in the last three years due to restrictions imposed to stem the outbreak of COVID-19.

In 2022, over 899,999 Muslim pilgrims visited Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj pilgrimage, according to official figures.

In 2021, the kingdom welcomed up to 60,000 pilgrims from inside Saudi Arabia amid COVID-19 restrictions, while only 10,000 performed the ritual in 2020.

The Hajj, the pilgrimage to Islam's holiest site Kaaba in Mecca, is one of the five pillars of Islam. Muslims are required to perform it at least once in their life if they have the means to do so.


