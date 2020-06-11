Go to the main site
    More than 1,000 families to get new housing in Shymkent

    11 June 2020, 12:43

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM «39,259 people are on the waiting list for housing in Shymkent,» head of the housing inspection department Galymzhan Tulepov told the meeting with the participation of Mayor of the city Murat Aitenov.

    450 families with many children, 394 people from socially vulnerable groups, 300 young families will be provided with housting by the yearend. 1,047 low-income families applied for 2-10-20 program online this year. 219 residents got housing under 7-20-25 program, 73 through Zhilstroisberbank.

    As stated there, there are 1,631 orphaned children and children deprived of parental care, 5,188 large families, 12,829 from socially vulnerable groups, 19,585 are public sector workers, people living in 26 houses in dangerous condition.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

