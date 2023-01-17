Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

More rain, snow hit U.S. California as storm continues

17 January 2023, 20:46
More rain, snow hit U.S. California as storm continues

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - Another storm lashed California on Monday, bringing more rain, flooding and snow to the U.S. Golden State, Xinhua reports.

A series of winter storms have battered California for weeks, causing mudslides, widespread flooding and damage.

At least 19 deaths have been reported in the state in the past two weeks of storms, many from drowning and fallen trees.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said last week the storms had claimed more lives than wildfires in the past two years combined, and noted that the number of deaths is likely to grow.

More rain and mountain snow are expected in the Los Angeles County area from Sunday evening through Tuesday, according to the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS). Showers will continue through Monday evening with a slight chance of a thunderstorm across the Central Coast.


Photo: news.cn


Related news
High winds, heavy rain pelt central and southern Italy
Weather warning issued for 10 Kazakh rgns
Kazakh capital to brace for -30C temperatures
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan records 2 quakes in one day
COVID-19 kills 1 more Iranian over past 24 hours
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to 13-week low; gov't discusses lifting indoor mask mandate
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 4,042 with 45 new fatalities — crisis center
Annual inflation rate 11.6% in December in Italy, says ISTAT
Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on export of cash foreign currency
13-yr-old girl suspected in mother’s fatal stabbing in central Japan
Seoul city to provide monthly subsidy to grandparents, relatives providing child care
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan, China to simplify visa regime, increase flight frequency
2 No precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 17
3 Speed skater Bakdaulet Sagatov 5th at Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games
4 Over 2,000 Kazakhstanis treated for coronavirus
5 State Counselor to Romanian PM Iulian Chifu: “Astana is key partner of Bucharest in Central Asia”

News