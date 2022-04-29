Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    More people now in lower-risk areas for COVID-19 in Shanghai

    29 April 2022, 18:46

    SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM - Shanghai has readjusted its three-tiered classification of COVID-19 risk areas according to recent nucleic acid screening results, and more people are now in areas with lower risk, local authorities said Friday, Xinhua reports.

    Currently, the number of people living in the higher-risk «closed-off management areas,» where infections were reported in the past seven days, is 5.27 million, down by over 6.6 million since the last readjustment on April 20, according to a press conference on epidemic prevention and control.

    Meanwhile, the number of people in «prevention areas,» neighborhoods without reported infections over the past 14 days, is 12.38 million, up by over 4.53 million.

    The number of people in «restrictive control areas,» neighborhoods without reported infections in the past seven days, is 5.93 million, up by over 1.45 million.

    On Thursday, Shanghai reported 5,487 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 9,545 local asymptomatic carriers.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News China Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events