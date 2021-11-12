More people beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,120 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, raising the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 910,246 across the country, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

East Kazakhstan region posted the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 294. COVID-19 recoveries climbed to the second highest number 275 in Kostanay region. Ranked third is Almaty city with 267 COVID-19 recoveries.

Pavlodar and Karaganda regions added 238 and 176 COVID-19 recoveries, accordingly.

160 patients made full recoveries in Nur-Sultan city, 152 – in North Kazakhstan region, 142 – in Akmola region, 137 – in West Kazakhstan region, 59 – in Almaty region, 47 – in Mangistau region, 40 – in Kyzylorda region, 33 – in Aktobe region, 31 – in Turkestan region, 29 – in Zhambyl region, 27 – in Shymkent city, and 13 – in Atyrau region.