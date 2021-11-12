Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

More people beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past day

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 November 2021, 09:12
More people beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,120 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, raising the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 910,246 across the country, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

East Kazakhstan region posted the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 294. COVID-19 recoveries climbed to the second highest number 275 in Kostanay region. Ranked third is Almaty city with 267 COVID-19 recoveries.

Pavlodar and Karaganda regions added 238 and 176 COVID-19 recoveries, accordingly.

160 patients made full recoveries in Nur-Sultan city, 152 – in North Kazakhstan region, 142 – in Akmola region, 137 – in West Kazakhstan region, 59 – in Almaty region, 47 – in Mangistau region, 40 – in Kyzylorda region, 33 – in Aktobe region, 31 – in Turkestan region, 29 – in Zhambyl region, 27 – in Shymkent city, and 13 – in Atyrau region.


Coronavirus   Regions   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan