More people beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,543 people have beat the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries was registered in Almaty city - 283. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 210 COVID-19 recoveries. Karaganda region and Shymkent city reported 196 and 160 COVID-19 recoveries, accordingly.

123 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kostanay region, 104 – in West Kazakhstan region, 102 – in Pavlodar region, 95 – in Akmola region, 76 – in East Kazakhstan region, 59 – in Almaty region, 44 – in Turkestan region, 28 – in Mangistau region, 20 – in North Kazakhstan region, 19 – in Aktobe region, 12 – in Atyrau region, and 12 – in Kyzylorda region.

Nationwide, 372,414 people have recovered from COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.



