More people beat coronavirus in Atyrau rgn

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 June 2020, 17:50
ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM 16 people more recovered from coronavirus over the past 24 hours in Atyrau region, the regional administration’s press service reports.

12 out of 16 recovered are the workers of Tengiz oilfield, two are from Isatay district and two from Atyrau city. All of them showed negative results while passing confirmatory tests. The state of their health is satisfactory. Thus, the number of recoveries in the region rose to 789. The number of those recovered the countrywide hit 7,484.


