More interested in tourist attractions in Kazakhstan - PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «It is necessary to enhance the development of tourism infrastructure and the services in the regions with the highest tourist potential,» Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov said at today’s Government meeting in Nur-Sultan.

«Tourism is the promising economic sector. In the pre-pandemic year the tourism sector accounted for some 10% of global Gross Domestic Product, 30% of world exports of services, 7% of world investments, and 5% of all taxes worldwide,» the PM said. As the experts claim recovery in global tourism may take from 2 to 4 years.

«At the same time, this factor turned out to be a catalyst for the development of domestic tourism. Kazakhstan boasts a growing interest in tourist attractions countrywide. That’s why it is crucial to enhance the development of tourism infrastructure and services in the regions with the highest tourist potential,» the PM stressed.

Following the meeting, he also prioritized the overall development and improvement of the country’s tourist destinations.