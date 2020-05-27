Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    More funds should be allocated for education, Kazakh President

    27 May 2020, 12:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is chairing the 3rd session of the National Council of Public Confidence, Kazinform reports.

    At the session Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan is behind developed countries in the international assessment of student knowledge. The main reason is the insufficient funds allocated for education, as well as the lack of systematic and well-thought-out reforms in this area.

    According to the Head of State, education is the most important sector of the economy.

    On average, Kazakhstan spends less than $ 1,000 per a student annually, while the top ten countries leading the PISA rating spend from $10 to 14 thousand dollars per student. President noted that the basic condition for the quality of education is school infrastructure that meets modern norms and standards of equipment and ergonomics.

    Earlier, the Minister of Education informed that according to the state education program, by 2025 it is planned to build 800 new schools for more than 650 schoolchildren, 114 boarding schools and more than 700 sports halls.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Education President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    4 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    5 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023