Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 441.74 eur/kzt 476.15

    rub/kzt 5.51 cny/kzt 62.61
Weather:
Astana+22+24℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Tourism and Sport

    More flights between Kazakhstan, Great Britain starting this year

    26 May 2023, 10:04

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Talks between aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Great Britain were held on May 24-25 in London, Kazinform cites the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Based on previous agreements between the Kazakh and British aviation authorities, Air Astana company performed direct Almaty-London-Almaty flights five times a week. The existing agreements would have expired on June 15, 2023. In case of expiration and no new agreement in sight, Air Astana would have to cancel some flights via Almaty-London route, the committee said in a statement.

    As a result of the talks in London, Kazakhstan and Great Britain agreed to increase the number of flights between Astana and Almaty and any location in Great Britain up to seven times a week. Additional cargo flights are expected to be launched.

    More flights between Kazakhstan and Great Britain will help step up tourist, cultural, investment and business cooperation between the countries.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Tourism Kazakhstan and the UK Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Constitutional reform processes in Kazakhstan, Mongolia discussed by European Parliament
    Assaubayeva’s game ends in draw at FIDE Women’s Grand Prix in Nicosia
    Kazakhstan’s Skatov propels to Roland Garros main draw for 1st time
    Kazakhstani track riders earn gold in Hong Kong
    Popular
    1 Looming energy shortage in Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh MMA fighter Ali Kabdulla wins ONE Friday Fights 18 bout in Thailand
    3 President Tokayev meets with Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan
    4 Italy has highest male NEET rate in EU - Eurostat
    5 Collection of popular Kazakh songs presented in Chinese in Beijing