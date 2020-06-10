Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
More facilities to become disabled-friendly in Nur-Sultan by yearend

Kudrenok Tatyana
10 June 2020, 16:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Explanatory work is underway among SME representatives on making sure disabled people have access to all facilities in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites the press service of the capital's administration.

Education, culture, sports, health, and SME facilities are being reviewed on their accessibility to people with disabilities.

According to deputy head of the city employment and social protection office Ilya Skub, 1,200 social and transport objects are about to become disabled-friendly, as well as certified by the end of the year, which is in line with the national plan for implementing the First Kazakh President's Address and the Territorial Development Plan.

Among the adapted are 34 public administration buildings, 5 social protection facilities, 36 health facilities, 14 sports facilities, 20 cultural facilities, 178 school and pre-school educational facilities, 4 transport facilities, 926 SME entities’ buildings, as well as 70 residential buildings.

