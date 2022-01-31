Go to the main site
    More COVID-19 cases reported in kids in Almaty

    31 January 2022, 21:14

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM «The share of coronavirus cases among babies under age 1 makes 22.8%,» deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Almaty Assel Kalykova said.

    She noted that coronavirus cases grew from 13,508 to 14,213 for the past week. Since January 27 the new cases slightly decreased.

    As earlier reported, as of January 31, there were detected 65,408 coronavirus cases, including 49,639 symptomatic. Growth rate of new cases per 100,000 population reached 3000.5. Coronavirus cases decreased from 0.7% to 0.6% for the past two weeks. 305 cases were recorded for the past 24 hours. 96 of them children under 14 years old. As of today, 934,920 people received the 1st coronavirus vaccine jab, while 863,612 the 2nd. 75,854 people were given the Pfizer vaccine. 143,593 were boosted.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

