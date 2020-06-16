Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Pavlodar region

    More coronavirus cases reported in Pavlodar region

    16 June 2020, 11:07

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - 34 more people, including older and younger ones, have contracted coronavirus in Pavlodar region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    14 men, born between 1938 and 2001, and a teenager, born in 2004, as well as 19 women, born between 1937 and 1998, have had positive COVID-19 tests. Of them, 14 are residents of Pavlodar city, 13 are natives of Ekibastuz city, one is from Aksu town, two are from Naberezhnoye and Zarya villages, Pavlodar district, one is from Aktogai village, Atkogai district, two - from Maikain village, Bayanaul district, and one - from Koktobe village, Maisk district, the intergovernmental commission against the spread of COVID-19 said.

    All 34 experienced the symptoms common among COVID-19 patients: high temperature, coughs, running nose, and weakness. Eight of them caught the virus from close contacts.

    Treatment is being conducted in compliance with the appropriate medical protocol. Detection of contacts and final disinfection have been carried out.

    The region has been proceeding with the anti-epidemic measures as over 383 COVID-19 cases has been seen as for June 16.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Pavlodar region COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued