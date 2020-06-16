Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Pavlodar region

More coronavirus cases reported in Pavlodar region

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 June 2020, 11:07
More coronavirus cases reported in Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - 34 more people, including older and younger ones, have contracted coronavirus in Pavlodar region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

14 men, born between 1938 and 2001, and a teenager, born in 2004, as well as 19 women, born between 1937 and 1998, have had positive COVID-19 tests. Of them, 14 are residents of Pavlodar city, 13 are natives of Ekibastuz city, one is from Aksu town, two are from Naberezhnoye and Zarya villages, Pavlodar district, one is from Aktogai village, Atkogai district, two - from Maikain village, Bayanaul district, and one - from Koktobe village, Maisk district, the intergovernmental commission against the spread of COVID-19 said.

All 34 experienced the symptoms common among COVID-19 patients: high temperature, coughs, running nose, and weakness. Eight of them caught the virus from close contacts.

Treatment is being conducted in compliance with the appropriate medical protocol. Detection of contacts and final disinfection have been carried out.

The region has been proceeding with the anti-epidemic measures as over 383 COVID-19 cases has been seen as for June 16.


Coronavirus   Pavlodar region   COVID-19  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events