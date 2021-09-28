Go to the main site
    More classes in Almaty region put under COVID-19 quarantine

    28 September 2021, 23:11

    ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM 982 new coronavirus cases in schoolchildren were detected in Almaty region since the beginning of the new academic year, 22 of them in the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

    Between September 1 and 28 this year 982 new coronavirus cases in schoolchildren were detected since the beginning of the new academic year in Almaty region, 215 cases during summer vacations, 742 cases during in-person classes and 25 among those who studied online. As a result, 583 classes in 247 schools of the region switched to online learning, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

    As of September 27, there were recorded 960 cases in pupils. 50,562 laboratory confirmed coronavirus cases were registered in the region so far, including 36,897 symptomatic.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

