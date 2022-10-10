Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
More children born in rural areas than in urban, Minister Giniyat
10 October 2022, 11:17

More children born in rural areas than in urban, Minister Giniyat

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s Government Hour the Kazakh Healthcare Minister, Azhar Giniyat, announced that the birth rate in the countryside was higher than in the cities.

She said thta bover the past seven months the rural birth rate was higher by 5% than of the national rates. It made 19.9 per 1,000 population countrywide, 20.9 in the rural regions. The death rate dropped by 14% as compared to the previous year. Maternal mortality in the countryside for the past six months is half as high than in the cities with 13.9 in the urban, and 6.5 in rural areas. This year recorded an increase in rural infant mortality by 30.6% as compared to the same period of 2021 (6.09 for the past seven months in 2022, against 4.66 in 2021). Thereat urban childhood mortality is lower as compared to rural by 38.7%.

The Minister resumed that infant mortality is broadly depends on women’s health status.


