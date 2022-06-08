Go to the main site
    More and more people need state financial support – Accounts Committee

    8 June 2022, 16:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM More and more people in Kazakhstan need state financial support today, Chairperson of the Accounts Committee Natalya Godunova says.

    In her opinion, «the real standard of living of the majority of population does not rise due to inflation, in the first place.»

    She pointed out decline in people’s incomes and increasing dependence on social transfers.

    «More and more people need state financial support today. Foodstuffs comprise more than half of the people’s consumption expenditures,» Natalya Godunova noted at the plenary session of the Majilis today.

    She also stressed rising level of household debt loads.

    «Mortgages comprise 38%, while consumer debts make 40%, that is 1/3 of the total volume of debts in economy. More than 18% of population’s incomes are spent on repayment of these debts,» Godunova added.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Economy Kazakhstan
